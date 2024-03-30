Flying squads seize over ₹ 10 lakh during vehicle checks in various locations

March 30, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The flying squad teams deployed in Madurai district have seized over ₹10 lakh unaccounted amount in cash during vehicle checks at various locations on Saturday.

During a vehicle check at Veerapanjan in Madurai district, unaccounted amounts of ₹ 1.34 lakh and ₹ 56,500 were seized. Near Melur, an unaccounted amount of ₹ 6.76 lakh was seized and in Manuthu, ₹ 1.50 lakh and ₹ 70,000 were seized by the officials during the vehicle check.

Flying squads, static surveillance teams and video surveillance teams have been deployed in Madurai district to ensure the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.