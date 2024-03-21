ADVERTISEMENT

Flying squads seize cash from various locations

March 21, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The flying squad teams in Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency on Thursday seized cash during vehicle checks at various locations in the district.

During a vehicle check on Kuruvikaran Salai, an unaccounted amount of ₹2.31 lakh was seized from a vehicle by the officials. On Othakadai-Kadachanendhal road ₹80,500 cash was seized from another vehicle.

An unaccounted amount of ₹84,000 was seized from a vehicle during an inspection on Kuruvithurai Road. On Wednesday ₹69,000 was seized from a vehicle near Chatrapatti.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Flying squads, static surveillance teams and video surveillance teams have been deployed in Madurai Parliamentary Constituency to ensure the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US