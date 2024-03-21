The flying squad teams in Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency on Thursday seized cash during vehicle checks at various locations in the district.
During a vehicle check on Kuruvikaran Salai, an unaccounted amount of ₹2.31 lakh was seized from a vehicle by the officials. On Othakadai-Kadachanendhal road ₹80,500 cash was seized from another vehicle.
An unaccounted amount of ₹84,000 was seized from a vehicle during an inspection on Kuruvithurai Road. On Wednesday ₹69,000 was seized from a vehicle near Chatrapatti.
ADVERTISEMENT
Flying squads, static surveillance teams and video surveillance teams have been deployed in Madurai Parliamentary Constituency to ensure the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct
ADVERTISEMENT