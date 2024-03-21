GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flying squads seize cash from various locations

March 21, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The flying squad teams in Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency on Thursday seized cash during vehicle checks at various locations in the district.

During a vehicle check on Kuruvikaran Salai, an unaccounted amount of ₹2.31 lakh was seized from a vehicle by the officials. On Othakadai-Kadachanendhal road ₹80,500 cash was seized from another vehicle.

An unaccounted amount of ₹84,000 was seized from a vehicle during an inspection on Kuruvithurai Road. On Wednesday ₹69,000 was seized from a vehicle near Chatrapatti.  

Flying squads, static surveillance teams and video surveillance teams have been deployed in Madurai Parliamentary Constituency to ensure the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct 

