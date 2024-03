March 19, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The flying squad teams in Madurai district on Tuesday seized ₹ 1.54 lakh in cash and 11 boxes of firecrackers worth around ₹ 2 lakh in two different locations, during vehicle checks.

The cash was seized from a vehicle during a vehicle check along Oomachikulam to Alanganallur road. The firecrackers were seized from another vehicle near the Pandi Kovil Junction. There were no proper documents, the officials said.