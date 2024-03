March 18, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Vehicles provided to flying squads in Madurai district, which have been formed to monitor the Model Code of Conduct, were equipped with Global Positioning Systems and revolving cameras. A control room has been set up and the flying squads were deployed following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. Flying squads, static surveillance teams and video surveillance team have been deployed in the district.

