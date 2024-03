Flying squad teams seize cash in various locations

March 23, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MADURAI

Flying squad teams in the Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency seized around ₹ 3.65 lakh in cash during vehicle checks on Saturday.

A flying squad team during a vehicle check at St. Mary’s church near Keelavasal and Pangajam colony seized ₹ 90,000 and ₹ 93,000 respectively. Another team, seized ₹ 1 .82 lakh unaccounted cash from a vehicle, during a vehicle check on Chatrapatti-Alagarkoil road.

On Friday, a flying squad team seized unaccounted amount of ₹ 60,000 during a vehicle check on Varichiyur Road.