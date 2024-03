March 23, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Jewels worth ₹1.5 crore were seized by flying squad team near Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district on Friday night.

Sources said the jewels which were being carried in a van were intercepted by the flying squad team who were on duty. Since the driver could not produce any valid documents, the jewels were seized by the officials. Investigation is underway.

The exact weight of the jewels and the possessors’ details are yet to be revealed.