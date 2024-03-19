Flying squad seizes cash meant for ATM from a vehicle in Colachel

March 19, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

/THOOTHUKUDI

A flying squad confiscated ₹4.31 lakh from a private chest vehicle at Thingal Nagar near Colachel area in Kanniyakumari on Tuesday.

Officials said while checking vehicles at Colachel, they found cash totalling ₹4,31,791. The crew said they were taking the cash to be loaded on to an ATM.

But, as they did not have any documents to support the cash, the officials confiscated it.

Similarly, in Thoothukudi, near Tiruchendur Road on Monday, a flying squad confiscated ₹86,750 from a car. As the passengers could not produce documents, officials seized the cash from the vehicle.

A press release from the district administration said the cash confiscated would be handed over to the district treasury office.