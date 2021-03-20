Flying squad seizes box with gold

THOOTHUKUDI

20 March 2021 21:57 IST

A flying squad seized a box containing gold jewellery during a vehicle check at Ottapidaaram on Saturday night.

According to Collector K. Senthil Raj, a flying squad in Ottapidaaram (Reserved) constituency intercepted a car in which a few people with a gunman were travelling on Saturday night. Upon inquiring them, the flying squad found that they were reportedly carrying seven kg of gold jewellery kept in a box that can be opened only by using four keys simultaneously.

Along with the valuables, the car was taken to the Office of the Returning Officer of the Ottapidaaram segment. “After depositing the box in the treasury, the Income Tax department officials have been informed about the seizure. The exact quantity can be ascertained only on opening the box,” Mr. Senthil Raj said.

The licence of the gunman employed by the agency for taking the valuables was found to have lapsed a few months ago. However, he has applied for the renewal of the licence which is pending.