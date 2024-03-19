Flying squad seizes ₹1 lakh near Uvari

March 19, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A flying squad seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹1 lakh from a man during a vehicle check on Tuesday.

When the flying squad was conducting vehicle check near Uvari in the district on Tuesday, the officials recovered ₹1 lakh from Gladson of Koottapanai near Uvari. The money was handed over to the Assistant Returning Officer of Radhapuram Assembly segment.

The money would be returned if Mr. Galdson submitted relevant documents to account for it, the officials said.

