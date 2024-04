April 28, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Declaring the counting centre of Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency as ‘red zone’, the district police have banned flying of drones till June 4.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police K. Feroze Khan Abdullah said a three-layer security led by an Additional Superintendent of Police was in place at the counting centre at V.V. Vellaichamy Nadar Polytechnic College with armed guards of Central Armed Police Force and Tamil Nadu Special Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.