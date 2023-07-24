ADVERTISEMENT

Fluctuation in power supply damages home appliances in Ramanathapuram

July 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Srikrishna L 2193

Protesting the lackadaisical attitude of Tangedco officials at Uchipuli towards complaints of power fluctuation that was damaging electrical appliances at their homes, residents on Monday submitted a petition to Ramanathapuram Collector seeking his intervention on the issue.

Led by K. Nageswaran, they said power distribution was erratic from Uchipuli to Mandapam due to strong winds. Even after informing the Tangedco officials in Uchipuli, there was no tangible action. “We have also submitted petitions to the Collector and the local MLA, but there has been no action.”

They said the officials claimed that there was a short supply of gadgets and, hence, they were unable to replace the transformers in the vicinity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mr. Nageswaran alleged there was enough equipment given by the State government and that some officials provided them only to those who ‘paid bribe’.

Uneasy calm prevailed for sometime when the petitioners refused to take back the defunct household items that they had brought with them. They relented when police personnel persuaded them to take the appliances back.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US