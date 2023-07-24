Fluctuation in power supply damages home appliances in Ramanathapuram

July 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Protesting the lackadaisical attitude of Tangedco officials at Uchipuli towards complaints of power fluctuation that was damaging electrical appliances at their homes, residents on Monday submitted a petition to Ramanathapuram Collector seeking his intervention on the issue.

Led by K. Nageswaran, they said power distribution was erratic from Uchipuli to Mandapam due to strong winds. Even after informing the Tangedco officials in Uchipuli, there was no tangible action. “We have also submitted petitions to the Collector and the local MLA, but there has been no action.”

They said the officials claimed that there was a short supply of gadgets and, hence, they were unable to replace the transformers in the vicinity.

However, Mr. Nageswaran alleged there was enough equipment given by the State government and that some officials provided them only to those who ‘paid bribe’.

Uneasy calm prevailed for sometime when the petitioners refused to take back the defunct household items that they had brought with them. They relented when police personnel persuaded them to take the appliances back.

