People throng flower markets

Prices of jasmine and rose shoot up

Prices of jasmine and rose, among other flowers, touched an all time high on Thursday, wholesale market traders said.

Markets witnessed steady stream of buyers. Jasmine was sold at ₹1,000 a kg and rose was in high demand and it was available at ₹600 a kg.

People purchased other pooja materials also from the markets since noon in view of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations on Friday.

As it was also an auspicious day for wedding on Friday, many wedding halls and hotels were full in the city and traders want to cash in the situation by procuring flowers from other cities since Wednesday.

The district administration urged the public to wear masks and adhere to physical distancing. However, officials and police personnel remained mute spectators since public chose not to wear masks.

As the government had announced closure of all shrines between Friday and Sunday, major shrines wore a deserted look.

Meanwhile, Hindu outfits called for processions with Vinayaka idols but the officials were firm on denying permission. There was no restriction to offer puja at homes, the police clarified.