Shoppers throng flower markets in Thoothukudi

13 April 2021 19:02 IST

80 fever camps established across the district on Tuesday

Consumers thronged flower markets here on Tuesday.

The markets were flooded with flowers like jasmine and rose in view of Tamil New Year day tomorrow. Jasmine, which was sold at ₹ 200 a kg last week, witnessed 100 % rise in price. Almost every flower variety available in markets were selling at double the price and there were still buyers, vendors said.

However, the officials were worried about the rush at the markets. The public movement could be controlled only through lockdown, a police officer in the city’s busiest VVD junction said and added that motorists readily paid the penalty for not wearing masks showing that they did not care for spread of the virus.

The officials organised a special camp at the industrial estate here for administering the vaccine to the workers. As many as 1,365 workers got the vaccine. The camp would be kept open for three more days. Workers above 45 years were eligible for taking the vaccine, doctors at the camp said.

Similarly, workers at the match manufacturing units at Kazhugumalai in Kovilpatti taluk got the vaccine.

Collector K Senthil Raj who inspected the TN Polytechnic Institute, which would be reopened for COVID-19 care centre, urged the officials to ensure that the test reports were sent to the persons concerned without delay. Doctors said that they had opened about 80 fever camps across the district on Tuesday, when the public were screened for fever and other ailments.

The objective was to identify the ailment at an early stage and follow it up. Though the virus was not virulent, the spread was so fast that they urged the residents to remain indoors. ‘Step out of your home only if it was absolutely essential,’ they said.