Flower show, the cynosure of all eyes

For S.P. Devaanand, a student of class V, the vacation to Kodaikanal, has been a boon in escaping from the Chennai heat.

The summer festival commenced here on Tuesday after a gap of two years.

Visitors thronged the park after the inauguration. Elaborate arrangements were made for the 59th Flower Show.

The main attractions were the flower arrangements of a six-legged dinosaur made of chrysanthemums and a peacock made of roses at the entrance and decorated structures of Thiruvalluvar, spiderman and Kodaikanal ‘malai’ poondu at the park.

A long pavilion, neatly stacked with exotic flowers like carnation, gerbera, lilium, in every possible colour of the palette, and in various shapes, attracted the visitors.

Structures made of vegetable carvings were displayed including massive structures of Tamil Annai, lion, woodpecker and crocodile.. They attracted the people’s attention.

Various departments put up stalls. What attracted the crowds the more was interesting display of rabbits, quails and emu eggs at the stall of the Department of Animal Husbandry. Structures of wild animals wrapped with their original skin creating a jungle ambience, with sound effects, at the Forest Department’s stall, too were the cynosure of all eyes.

The weather with the right proportion of mist, sun and drizzle set the tone for the tourists for a perfect day out, away from the cities’ pollution.

From chilli-topped maize corn to steaming biriyani, from organic soaps to banana fibre baskets, the private stalls offered a range of exciting things.

Folk artists enacted programmes such as ‘karakattam,’ ‘poikkal kuthirai attam,’ ‘oyilattam’ to entertain the visitors.

“It feels good to see toddlers running around, children blowing soap bubbles, families seated in groups on the widespread lawns. Nice to see the park vibrant and come alive like this after a long gap,” said J Malarvizhi, a local of the hill.

Boating outside the park was thriving with tourists waiting for a chance to pedal or row, while horse rides around the Kodaikanal Lake or Star Lake were preferred by some people.

Apart from exploring, one thing common among the tourists was their handful of smartphones, busily clicking selfies and capturing videos, a few were on a video call with their loved ones showing around, busy saving the moment before savouring it first.

Interesting aspects like dog shows, fishing and sports competitions, folk programmes are scheduled to be held during the 10-day festival.

The summer festival would be kept open for visitors until June 2 while the Flower Show would conclude on May 29.