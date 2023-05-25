May 25, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

The 8-day long 60th Flower Show and the Kodai Vizha - 2023 is set to attract more visitors to the hill station - Kodaikanal, which is set to commence from Friday (May 26) at the Bryant Park.

Overseeing the arrangements, Dindigul Collector M. N. Poongodi, who assumed office a few days ago, held review meetings with the officials from the Tourism, Horticulture, Revenue and Police officers here.

As a part of the Kodai Vizha, the officials said that they have planned to conduct mini-marathon for men and women (10 km and 5 km) sports events including kabaddi, volleyball, slow-cycle race, rope pulling and among others at different venues including Bryant Park, Vilpatti Grounds and Moonjikal Grounds respectively from May 26 to June 2. For more details, aspirants can contact 0451-2461162, Ms Poongodi said.

The Collector further said that during the festival, pattimandram by noted moderators would be held. The organisers would also conduct boat race at the lake and dog show in which top breeds are expected to participate.

To encourage folk arts, silambam would be staged, which is likely to attract huge turnout, the organisers said.

The Kodaikanal Municipality had recently carried out renovation works around the lake and also installed additional toilets. For the visitors, automatic water machines have been installed and elaborate campaigns have been made on the ‘plastic ban’ in the hill station.

The officials said that during the evenings, the fountain installed in the lake would be the cynosure for the tourists. Police have also made arrangements for temporary parking in and around Bryant Park.

Ministers I. Periasami, M. R. K. Panneerselvam, K. Ramachandran, R. Sakkarapani and senior IAS officers Samayamurthy, Sandeep Nanduri and R. Brinda Devi would address the gathering at the inaugural session to be held at 11 a.m. on Friday.