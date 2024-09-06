Flower prices go up in the morning; come down in the evening

Flower prices in the markets of the southern districts that shoot up on Friday morning stabilised for a while and came down in the evening to some extent, thanks to the heavy arrival for the ‘Vinayaka Chathurthi’ celebrations.

Jasmine, known for its mesmerising fragrance and forms the fulcrum of any auspicious occasion, was sold at ₹ 600 a kg on Friday even though it was priced only at ₹ 300 a few days ago.

‘Kanakaambaram’ (Firecracker flower or tropical flame) price on Friday was the much debated subject in the flower market as the odourless but brightly coloured flower was sold at ₹3,000 a kg.

Jasmine growers from Meenakshipatti, Puthuppatti, Chettimallanpatti, Deivaseyalpuram, Osanooththu and Peroorani had brought a few hundred bags of the flower to the Thoothukudi market.

Oleander (₹ 100), Sambangi (tuberose ₹ 200), Chendu (marigold ₹20), Kozhikondai (cockscomb ₹ 40) and button rose (₹ 200) were also selling like hotcakes for the celebration.

“The increased arrival of flowers to Thoothukudi market saved the buyers to a greater extent this year as prices of these flowers were quite high last year during ‘Vinayaka Chathurthi’ celebrations,” said trader Selvaraj, having his shop in the flower market.

‘Arugampul’ (Bermuda grass), the inseparable component of ‘Vinayaka Chathurthi’ celebrations, from Peroorani and Ottapidaaram areas had flooded the market as the ‘arugampul’ garland would be the first choice of the devotees for decorating Lord Vinayaka. A small bundle of ‘arugampul’ was sold at ₹ 80 and thulasi (basil plant) had been priced ₹ 40 a bundle.

In Tirunelveli, the price of jasmine, which was sold at ₹ 1,000 a kg till a few days ago due to the ‘wedding season’, had come down to ₹ 600 at Getwell Flower Market due to heavy arrival on Friday.

In Thovaalai flower market near Nagercoil, one of the biggest flower markets of Tamil Nadu, which meets the demand of Kanniyakumari district and neighbouring Kerala, too transacted busy business despite the sharp rise in prices of the flowers. While jasmine was sold at ₹ 500 a kg, ‘pitchipoo’ (wild jasmine) cost the buyers ₹ 1,000 a kg.

A small bundle of ‘arugampul’ was sold for ₹ 100 and 5 lotus flowers had been priced at ₹ 100. ‘Vaadaamalli’ was sold at (globe amaranth) ₹ 200 a kg.

Traders here expect that the flower prices would go up further as ‘Onam’ is to be celebrated on September 15.