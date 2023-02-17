ADVERTISEMENT

Flower offering ceremony held at Kottai Mariamman temple in a grand manner

February 17, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees witness the floral rath of Sri Kottai Mariamman Temple in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

As a part of the Masi festival, the annual flower offering ceremony was performed at the famous Sri Kottai Mariamman Temple in Dindigul district in a grand manner on Friday.

After COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, the celebrations drew huge devotees from far and near since early hours.

The city’s main thoroughfares and the radha veedhis around the Rock Fort were lit up with colourful lights and flowers were offered to the presiding deity by the devotees, during the procession.

With the holy flag to be hoisted on February 21, the fortnight long Masi festival would witness firewalk (pookuzhi) on March 3 and float festival among other events as part of the celebrations.

Deities — Murugan, Iyyappan, Vinayagar and others — were decked up and taken in the car decorated with flowers around the prominent roads.

Police had made elaborate bandobust arrangements in and around the city and along the Fort.

