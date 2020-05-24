Madurai

Flower market opens

After a two-month lockdown, for flower market at Thovalai in Kanniyakumari district opened on Sunday.

Though the farmers were cheerful about the reopening, merchants were upset by non-movement of the produce as their counterparts from Kerala could not come due to restrictions.

Local merchants visited and purchased flowers in small quantities. Officials ensured that social distancing was maintained. With Ramzan falling on Monday, prices were likely to go up. Also, weddings were likely to take place during the following week.

Above all, the farmers were hopeful that the lockdown would not be extended beyond the monthend, which would lift restrictions on travel and enable people from Kerala to procure the produce.

