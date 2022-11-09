Flow comes down at Suruli Falls

Tourists enjoying a bath in the Suruli Falls near Cumbum on Tuesday.

Forest officials allowed tourists to go to Suruli waterfalls here on Tuesday. Following heavy rain in the area and all along the Western Ghats, there was a heavy flow in the waterfalls. As a precautionary measure, forest officials did not allow entry of tourists and visitors since November 4. With no rain and drop in the flow of water, visitors who arrived here on Tuesday, were permitted to take bath.

Document writer murdered

Singam, 47, a differently-abled man and son of Mokkaichamy of Anaimalayanpatti near here, was found dead with injuries near a TASMAC outlet here on Tuesday. Rayapanpatti police Inspector Saravanan sent the body to the Theni Government Medical College and Hospital for post mortem. The victim was working as a document writer in Coimbatore. It is suspected that he could have been murdered over a brawl. A senior officer said that the mobile phone of the victim was being examined.