Floral tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi

Published - October 02, 2024 10:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Gandhi Memorial Museum staff and children pay floral tributes at Gandhi Asthi Peedam in Gandhi Memorial Museum during the Gandhi Jayanti celebration in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Floral tributes to portraits and statues of Mahatma Gandhi marked the Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations in Madurai on Wednesday. A number of programmes and events were held at the Gandhi Memorial Museum as part of the birth anniversary celebrations.

The events began with the people paying floral tributes at Gandhi Asthi Peedam on Gandhi Memorial Museum premises. The students of the 34 ‘Peace Club’ in the city participated in the various cultural programmes that were conducted. Essay and drawing competitions were also conducted. The children were felicitated at the event.

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, conducted awareness programmes on the premises of the museum. The programmes included street plays and discussions on the importance of cleanliness.

