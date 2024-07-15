ADVERTISEMENT

Floral tributes paid to former Chief Minister Kamaraj on his birth anniversary

Published - July 15, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Free breakfast scheme inaugurated in a few more government aided schools in the district to mark the 122nd birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu paying respects to the statue of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj in Virudhunagar on Monday on his birth anniversary. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Garlanding of statues and commencement of breakfast scheme for students of government-aided schools marked the 122nd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj in his native district of Virudhunagar on Monday.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu led the elected representatives and officials in paying floral tributes to the leader here.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan and Virudhunagar MLA A.R.R. Srinivasan were present.

AIADMK leaders, including K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, and Pandiarajan garlanded a statue of the leader in Sivakasi.

Later, the Ministers formally inaugurated the free breakfast schemes for aided schools in their constituencies. A total of 14,677 students in 255 aided schools would benefit by the expanded scheme in Virudhunagar district.

The Collector inaugurated a basket ball court at the Governemnt High School at Pattampudur. The new facility had been constructed at a cost of ₹15 lakh under the corporate social responsibility funds of Hatsun Agro Product.

