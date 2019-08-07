Flora the Labrador Retriever joins dog squad in TN's Ramanathapuram

One-year-and-two-months-old Flora, a Labrador Retriever, has joined the district police dog squad after completing a six-month training programme on detecting explosives.

After successfully completing the training programme at Coimbatore District Dog Squad, Flora ‘called on’ Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena here on Tuesday and formally joined the squad. “She joins her senior Diana, an expert in detecting explosives,” the SP said.

Accompanied by her trainers Selvakumar and Sabarinathan, the brown coloured dog saluted the SP at the District Police Office and carried out a couple of obedient commands before leaving. She would be pressed into regular bomb detection exercise, along with Diana, at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, the trainers said. The district police had bought Flora when she was six months old last year and sent her for training, a month later. The district dog squad has two other dogs – six-and-a-half-year-old Romeo, a male Labrador, and five-year-old Julie, a female Doberman Pinscher, experts in sniffing and crime detection.

Romeo had brought laurels to the district police last year, winning gold medal in the State Duty Meet. Later, Romeo took part in the 62nd All India Police Duty Meet held in Lucknow in July last year and finished sixth.