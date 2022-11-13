Floods in Courtallam falls, public not allowed for bathing

The Hindu Bureau COURTALLAM
November 13, 2022 19:27 IST

Visitors from far and near, who arrived at the famous Courtallam falls to have a bath, were not allowed as the falls experienced heavy floods on Sunday.

Officials said that with widespread rain along the Western Ghats over the last two to three days, there was heavy flow in the waterfalls. As a precautionary measure, tourists were stopped throughout the day at the Old Courtallam, Five Falls and Main Falls here.

Both Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts experienced showers during the day. According to PWD engineers, Cheranmahadevi recorded 31 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday, while other stations such as Nanguneri recorded 16 mm. In Tenkasi district, Ramanadhi dam and Aykudi recorded 12 mm each.

