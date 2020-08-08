Theni

08 August 2020 21:08 IST

Following heavy rain in catchment areas of Vaigai and Periyar dams, there was heavy flooding at Moola Vaigai on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in catchment areas like Megamalai and Vellimalai Hills, Arasaradi, Indiranagar and Bommarajapuram for the past three days. Periyar dam recorded a rainfall of 83.2 mm on Saturday at 6 a.m. and Thekkadi recorded a rainfall of 40.4 mm. The water level in Periyar dam had risen to 133.80 feet at 6 a.m. A total of 1,671 cusecs was discharged from Periyar dam.

Farmers say that last flooding in Moola Vaigai was nearly eight months ago. They say the heavy flow will help in addressing drinking water crisis and recharge irrigation wells along river banks.

Following good rainfall in the Meghamalai hills, there was increased inflow at Chinna Suruli falls. But, due to COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, tourists were barred from entering the spot.

The district administration had issued a press release urging people living along the river banks not to venture into the river due to heavy inflow of water. Public announcements were made across the district asking people to stay safe through tom-tom in villages and village panchayats.

The officials were asked to form emergency rescue teams, identify flood-prone areas and set up relief camps with necessary amenities.

The press release added that a control room that will function round-the-clock was set up at the Collectorate to attend to the complaints from the public.

The Highways Department officials have been instructed to ensure that there was no water stagnation in bridges. They have also been asked to identify alternative road routes, added the press release.

The public health department officials have been asked to create awareness among the public to undertake preventive measures against the possible spread of dengue. The public have been asked to drink water only after boiling it. For any complaints related to flooding, people can contact 1077 or 04546-261093, said the release.