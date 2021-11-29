Tamirabharani experiences flood once again

Water stagnation woes continue in Thoothukudi

The Tamirabharani experienced flood again on Monday following heavy rainfall in catchment areas of the major dams in the Western Ghats on Sunday night.

After the catchment areas of Papanasam Dam recorded 91 mm of rainfall on Sunday night, the reservoir, which is just five feet away from reaching its maximum level of 143 feet, received over 10,000 cusecs of water. Consequently, over 8,000 cusecs water was discharged from the Papanasam Dam. Meanwhile, over 2,000 cusecs of water was discharged from Gadana Dam in Tenkasi, which is about to reach its maximum level of 85 feet.

As the heavy discharge of water from Papanasam and Gadana Dams swelled Tamirabharani again, people living close to the watercourse were alerted.

Though the catchment areas of Manimuthar Dam received 84 mm of rainfall on Sunday night and the inflow rose to 4,393 cusecs, no water was discharged from the district’s largest reservoir as the dam, having 107 feet water against its maximum level of 118 feet, now has only 81% of water.

Since the Indian Meteorological Department had issued ‘orange alert’ to Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts on Monday, Collectors declared holiday for schools and colleges anticipating downpour. However, none of these three districts experienced rain during the day.

In case of waterlogging in the residential areas, the public may register their complaints via https://nellaineervalam.in/waterlogging/ so that the officials concerned will be instructed to look into the complaints immediately for taking appropriate action, Collector V. Vishnu has said.

When the block in Vazhukkodai in Tirunelveli Town caused waterlogging in Kaatchi Mandapam and adjoining areas and it was brought to the notice of the Collector, it was cleared by the Fire and the Rescue Services personnel immediately.

In Thoothukudi, the water stagnation woes in Bryant Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Muthammal Colony, Ram Nagar, Rahmath Nagar, Dhanasekaran Nagar, Kathirvel Nagar and nearby areas continue to haunt the residents even after four days. Even though 313 motors have been pumping out the stagnant rainwater from various parts of the port town, the residents’ sufferings continue.

Since the roads have to be cut for laying pipes to pump out the stagnant rainwater, the road-users, especially the two-wheeler riders, suffer a lot.

In Velankanni Nagar near Krishnarajapuram, the rainwater pumped out from nearby areas has stagnated in all the streets of this residential area to cause agony to the residents for the past four days. As no Corporation official visited this area even after repeated complaints and appeals to drain the rainwater mixed with sewage, the residents are living with fear of contracting water-borne and vector-borne diseases.

“If no step is taken to mitigate our sufferings on Tuesday, we’ve decided to send SOS to the Chief Minister’s Office through all social medial platforms and hoist black flags in our area, which will be aired live on social media platforms from Tuesday onwards,” said a resident of Velankanni Nagar.

When a review meeting was chaired by Commissioner for Industries and Special Officer Siji Thomas Vaidyan on Monday in the presence of Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj and Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, the minister said effective steps were being taken to pump out the stagnant rainwater.

“Even as supply of essential commodities like milk, vegetables, grocery items etc. to the residents has been ensured, the corporation officials are taking steps to check possible spread of vector and water-borne diseases,” Ms. Geetha said.