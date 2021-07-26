Madurai

Flood warning issued

The Assistant Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) of Vaigai dam subdivision has issued a flood warning as the water capacity of Vaigai dam is reaching its maximum capacity.

A release from Collector S. Aneesh Sekar said that the storage in Vaigai dam is reaching its maximum capacity due to higher discharge from Periyar dam. There can be higher discharge of water to release surplus water from the Vaigai dam at the rate of 900 to 1,000 cusecs.

So, the public must not venture into the river. The Collector had asked the Tahsildars to announce to the public about the situation through public address system.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2021 10:16:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/flood-warning-issued/article35548297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY