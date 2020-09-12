Madurai

Flood warning issued

Collector M Pallavi Baldev has on Saturday issued a first flood warning as water level at Sothuparai reservoir reached 121.80 feet at 6.30 a.m. against the permissible level of 126.80 ft. The public have been appealed to keep away from the river as the surplus water would be released which would pass through Periyakulam, Melmangalam, Jayamangalam and Kullapuram.

