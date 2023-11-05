HamberMenu
Flood warning issued as water level in Vaigai dam crosses 66 feet

November 05, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

With the storage level crossing the 66-foot-mark at 3 a.m. (maximum level 71 ft) in Vaigai reservoir, the Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD (Water Resources Department) at Vaigai dam sub division, issued the first flood warning on Sunday.

The officials said the catchment areas, including Moola Vaigai river, Moongilaaru and Chinna Suruli, received steady rainfall, leading to copious inflow in the dam over the last three days. The storage level stood at 66.31 ft with an inflow of 3,177 cusecs and a discharge of 60 cusecs.

Veerapandi recorded 107 mm rainfall at 6 a.m. on Sunday. The rainfall (in mm) recorded in other rain gauge stations in the district were as follows: Bodinayakkanur 100.2, Periakulam 55, Sothuparai 51, Aranmanaipudur 37.6, Manjalar 27, Uthamapalayam 26.6, Andipatti 15.6, Shanmuganadhi 14.2, Periyar dam 12 and Vaigai dam 8.

The PWD engineers cautioned the public not to venture near the Vaigai river as the discharge could increase in the next 24 hours in the event of steady inflow in the dam.

The second flood warning would be issued at 69 feet and the third and final flood warning would be announced when the water level reached the maximum level, the officials added.

