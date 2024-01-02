GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flood relief reaches 92% of family cardholders in Tirunelveli

January 02, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Almost 92% of family ration card holders have received the cash assistance of ₹6000 / ₹1,000 announced by the Tamil Nadu government for the victims of flood-affected areas in Tirunelveli district till Tuesday 2 p.m., said Collector K.P. Karthikeyan.

Those who had suffered heavy damages were given ₹6,000 while for others who had relatively suffered lesser damage were given ₹1,000 as compensation along with five kg of rice.

The card holders, who were away or who could not collect the tokens or who had lost them, may approach the ration shops concerned by Wednesday and collect the cash assistance by 5 p.m. The Collector said that the date would not be extended as the officials and staffs would begin distributing essential goods for the Pongal festival from Thursday. Hence, the eligible card holders have been requested to visit their ration shops and collect the relief.

