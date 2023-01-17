HamberMenu
Float with Buddha statue washed ashore

January 17, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The float with a Buddha statue which was found along the shore of Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday.

The float with a Buddha statue which was found along the shore of Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A float with a Buddha statue and some puja articles was found along the shore of Thangachimadam near Mandapam in the district on Tuesday.

Police said the float with a wooden structure and plastic cans could have drifted from Myanmar due to the wind. It was found along the seashore of Anthoniyarpuram in the afternoon.

After fishermen alerted the police, a team inspected the square float with each side measuring 15 feet. Scores of local people thronged the seashore to have a look at the float, which was partially damaged.

