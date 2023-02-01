ADVERTISEMENT

Float festival to be celebrated on February 4

February 01, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The annual float festival of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple which began on January 23 is under way at the temple city with much gaiety.

Special pujas would be performed to the deities and the decked up idols of the presiding deities Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar would be taken on a procession on different vehicles in the evenings on the four Car streets.

The festival would reach its crescendo on February 4 when the decorated temple float with the deities would be taken around the Mariamman Teppakulam amid religious fervour. It also marks the birth anniversary of king Thirumalai Nayak.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US