Float festival to be celebrated on February 4

February 01, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - MADURAI

The annual float festival of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple which began on January 23 is under way at the temple city with much gaiety.

Special pujas would be performed to the deities and the decked up idols of the presiding deities Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar would be taken on a procession on different vehicles in the evenings on the four Car streets.

The festival would reach its crescendo on February 4 when the decorated temple float with the deities would be taken around the Mariamman Teppakulam amid religious fervour. It also marks the birth anniversary of king Thirumalai Nayak.