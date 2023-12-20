Flight services resume at Thoothukudi airport

December 20, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Thoothukudi

Flight services from Thoothukudi airport resumed on Wednesday three days after its operation was suspended owing to the inclement weather prevailing in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

The first flight from Chennai landed at the airport on Wednesday morning. “All the four services -- three to Chennai and one to Bengaluru -- resumed today,” said an airport official. A total of 298 passengers had used the four flight services on Wednesday.

On Sunday (December 17), the first flight service from Chennai landed and later took off from Thoothukudi airport. However, the remaining services for the day could not be continued due to heavy rain.

“The airport runway was not inundated on all these days. But, due to unprecedented rain and subsequently flood in the district, it was impossible for passengers to come to the airport or to go out of the airport,” the official added. With passenger not having access to the airport, the services were suspended.

Train services remain suspended

However, train services from Thoothukudi railway station continued to remain suspended due to waterlogging on the railway tracks.

Train No.12635 Thoothukudi - Mysore Express, journey commencing on December 20 is partially cancelled between Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar. The train will be operated from Virudhunagar to Mysore.

Train No. 12694 Thoothukudi - Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express, journey commencing on December 20, is partially cancelled between Thoothukudi and Madurai. The train will be operated from Madurai to Chennai Egmore.

All train services towards Tiruchendur also remained suspended due to .erosion of ballast under railway tracks by gushing flood water near Srivaikuntam.

Meanwhile, after dewatering of the flood water from the platforms of Tirunelveli railway junction, Southern Railway has resumed train operations from and through Tirunelveli railway junction. The full-fledged operation of all train services would begin on Thursday, a railway official said.

