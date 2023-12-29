ADVERTISEMENT

Fleeing chain-snatching case accused suffers fractures in Madurai

December 29, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A chain-snatching case accused, Tamilselvan alias ‘Madu’ Ajithkumar, who attempted to flee from police custody during a search for weapons, injured both his legs when he jumped from the Vaigai riverbank on Thursday night.

The police said Ajithkumar was arrested in connection with a chain-snatching case reported on New Natham Road elevated corridor under Tallakulam police station limits on October 27. A special police team that was investigating the case apprehended him at Viraganur on Thursday night based on a tip-off about his whereabouts.

During interrogation, he told the police that he had hidden some weapons in Vaigai river near Viraganur. When the police took him to the spot, they recovered three knives and a machete.

Even as they were busy taking the weapons, Ajithkumar suddenly took to heels. When he jumped from the riverbank, he suffered injuries on his legs and collapsed.

The police admitted him to Government Rajaji Hospital where it was revealed that he had suffered fractures on both his legs. Ajithkumar has a few criminal cases pending against him.

