GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fleeing chain-snatching case accused suffers fractures in Madurai

December 29, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A chain-snatching case accused, Tamilselvan alias ‘Madu’ Ajithkumar, who attempted to flee from police custody during a search for weapons, injured both his legs when he jumped from the Vaigai riverbank on Thursday night.

The police said Ajithkumar was arrested in connection with a chain-snatching case reported on New Natham Road elevated corridor under Tallakulam police station limits on October 27. A special police team that was investigating the case apprehended him at Viraganur on Thursday night based on a tip-off about his whereabouts.

During interrogation, he told the police that he had hidden some weapons in Vaigai river near Viraganur. When the police took him to the spot, they recovered three knives and a machete.

Even as they were busy taking the weapons, Ajithkumar suddenly took to heels. When he jumped from the riverbank, he suffered injuries on his legs and collapsed.

The police admitted him to Government Rajaji Hospital where it was revealed that he had suffered fractures on both his legs. Ajithkumar has a few criminal cases pending against him.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.