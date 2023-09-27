HamberMenu
Flash strike by TNSTC workers hits operation of buses

September 27, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Operation of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses from Valliyoor to various parts of the district and neighbouring Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts was paralyzed on Wednesday morning due to the flash strike by the TNSTC workers.

 Complaining that they were not being given weekly off and not allowed to avail casual leave, the TNSTC workers attached to the Valliyoor depot struck work on Wednesday morning. They said those who raised their voice against this ‘injustice’ were getting transferred to other depots without any valid reason,

 As over 100 TNSTC workers participated in the flash strike that commenced at 3.30 a.m., operation of 40-odd buses from this depot was completely affected.

 The protesting TNSTC workers including drivers, conductors and the mechanics said they were being squeezed by the administration even as over 100 posts were lying vacant. Besides, they had to work overtime for ensuring the operation of all the buses attached to the Valliyoor Depot. However, the workers were being victimized by the officials when they were applying for leave or going on weekly off.

 As the sit-in protest commenced, senior officials from TNSTC’s Tirunelveli division headquarters rushed to Valliyoor to hold talks with the protestors. The agitation was withdrawn around 6.30 a.m. after the officials agreed to give them weekly off, casual leave and other benefits.

