Flash road roko triggers traffic jam

Car Streets of Tirunelveli Town witness a traffic jam on Thursday.

May 12, 2022 19:35 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Traders closed their business establishments in the town and staged a road roko on Thursday.

As street vendors used to put up their shops in pushcarts in front of permanent shops, traders have urged the police and the corporation to regulate these temporary shops.

Neither the police nor the corporation has taken any action. The public visiting these places cannot park their vehicles as the parking spaces have been occupied by the street vendors. Also, the police would not implement ‘one way traffic system’ on Car Streets.

As this issue affected their business, the Tirunelveli Town Traders’ Association filed a case in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court which directed the street vendors to have their shops in the Thatchanallur Zone of Tirunelveli Corporation. The street vendors told the officials that they would have their shops along the nearby Nainarkulam bank and would not go to Thatchanallur zone.

Even as the official machinery is in no mood to take any action to implement the direction of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, two new street vendors stationed their pushcarts in front of a shop on East Car Street on Thursday that triggered tension. When representatives of the association asked them to shift their pushcarts to some other place, the street vendors gathered in large number and resisted the move.

Since the police and the corporation officials remained silent, all the shops along the four Car Streets including the jewellery shops and textile showrooms downed their shutters. The traders staged a road roko also causing traffic jam.

The police pacified the protesters and said that an amicable solution would be arrived at soon.