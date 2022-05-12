Flash road roko triggers traffic jam

TIRUNELVELI

The town witnessed traffic jam on Thursday after traders having their shops on all four Car Streets closed their business establishments and staged a road roko in protest against pushcart shops being stationed in front of their shops affecting their business.

As the street vendors used to spread their shops in pushcarts stationed in front of permanent shops, traders have submitted petitions to the police and the Corporation seeking streamlining of these temporary shops to avert traffic congestion and restore orderliness.

However, neither the police nor the Corporation has taken any action and the public visiting these places cannot park their vehicles as the parking spaces have been occupied by the street vendors. To make things worse, the police would not implement ‘one way traffic system’ on the Car Streets and this rule remains only on paper for reasons best known to the police.

Since this issue seriously affected their business, the Tirunelveli Town Traders’ Association filed a case in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court which directed the street vendors to have their shops in the Thatchanallur Zone of Tirunelveli Corporation. Rejecting it, the street vendors categorically told the officials that they would have their shops only along the nearby Nainarkulam bank and would not go to Thatchanallur zone.

Even as the official machinery is in no mood to take any action to implement the direction of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, two new street vendors stationed their pushcarts in front of a shop on East Car Street on Thursday that triggered tension. When the representatives of association asked them to shift their pushcarts to some other place, the street vendors gathered in large number and resisted the move.

Since the police and the corporation officials remained silent, all the shops along the four Car Streets including the jewellery shops and textile showrooms were closed. The traders staged a road roko causing traffic jam.

The police pacified the protesters and said that an amicable solution would be arrived at soon.