Police take up flag march

The district police took out flag marches in all sub-divisions on Tuesday ahead of the urban local bodies polls on February 19.

Superintendent of Police M. Manohar led the procession in Virudhunagar town. Besides, senior police officials, men and armed police personnel took out the march through the main thoroughfares in the district headquarters.

“This is to instil a sense of confidence in the minds of voters to come out to exercise their franchise on the polling day without any fear or hesitatncy,” Mr. Manohar said.

The flag march will ensure visible policing among the voters, he added.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (South Zone), T.S. Anbu, held a meeting with senior police officials, including Deputy Superintendents of Police on the preparedness for the polling, counting and indirect election.

The SP said that over 1,800 police personnel would be deployed for the bandobust at the polling stations and guarding the EVMs..