Paramilitary forces take out flag march

With the arrival of paramilitary forces, the police took out flag marches at three places in the district on Tuesday to encourage voters to cast their votes without fear.
Along with the paramilitary personnel, who have camped here as part of the security arrangements usually put in place ahead of the elections, the police took out flag march in Thaazhaiyooththu on the city outskirts with Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan leading the march.
The SP participated in the march taken out at Maanur. He said the policemen, along with the para military forces, had made elaborate security arrangements for the April 6 Assembly polls andvoters should come to the polling stations to cast their votes without fear. He appealed to the voters not to get lured by cash or gifts for casting their votes. He informed that 37 persons were arrested for selling liquor illegally and 180 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor bottles were seized from them.
In Nanguneri sub-division, the policemen and the paramilitary forces, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sri Lisha Stebila Theras, took out the flag march from Marukaalkurichi, a sensitive village, Nanguneri
Meanwhile, the police and the armed CRPF personnel intensified vehicle check across the city on Tuesday for unaccounted cash, banned articles and gifts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath