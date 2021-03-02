Paramilitary forces take out flag march

With the arrival of paramilitary forces, the police took out flag marches at three places in the district on Tuesday to encourage voters to cast their votes without fear.

Along with the paramilitary personnel, who have camped here as part of the security arrangements usually put in place ahead of the elections, the police took out flag march in Thaazhaiyooththu on the city outskirts with Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan leading the march.

The SP participated in the march taken out at Maanur. He said the policemen, along with the para military forces, had made elaborate security arrangements for the April 6 Assembly polls andvoters should come to the polling stations to cast their votes without fear. He appealed to the voters not to get lured by cash or gifts for casting their votes. He informed that 37 persons were arrested for selling liquor illegally and 180 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor bottles were seized from them.

In Nanguneri sub-division, the policemen and the paramilitary forces, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sri Lisha Stebila Theras, took out the flag march from Marukaalkurichi, a sensitive village, Nanguneri

Meanwhile, the police and the armed CRPF personnel intensified vehicle check across the city on Tuesday for unaccounted cash, banned articles and gifts.