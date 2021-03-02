Flag march by rural police

Madurai
Madurai Rural District Superintendent of Police, Sujit Kumar, on Tuesday led a flag march of armed security personnel in Tirumangalam Town.
Accompanied by two Additional Superintendents of Police, S. Vanitha and Ganesan, the SP led 75 Border Security Force personnel and men in khaki from Tamil Nadu Special Police, Armed Reserve and local police.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tirumangalam), S.S. Vinothini, said that the flag march was to instill a sense of security and confidence among the voters about conduct of free and fair election.
The flag march that started at Maravankulam went up to South Street.
Later, in the evening, the security personnel took out the march from Thevar statue junction up to Santhapettai on Usilampatti Road, Sholavandan Road and Government Hospital Road.
The BSF personnel would be deployed in vehicle checking during the campaign, in vulnerable and critical booths on polling day and for inner security at the counting centres.
