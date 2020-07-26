Flag hoisting of Alagarkoil’s Aadi Brahmotsavam held

The flag hoisting ceremony on the first day of the Aadi Brahmotsavam festival was held at Alagarkoil’s Lord Sundararaja Perumal Temple, on Sunday.
Unlike other years, the ‘kodi etram’ only saw senior officials from the temple administration, due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The temple’s thakkar, or fit person, V. R. Venkatachalam, Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) T. Anitha, and temple priests took part in the event, a press release said.
Aadi Brahmotsavam holds tremendous significance for devotees of the temple, as they gather in hundreds to witness the temple car festival on the ninth day of the festival. People from neighbouring villages get together to draw the large temple car with thick ropes as they pray.
A source from the temple administration said that only regular alangaram for Lord Sundararaja Perumal will take place this year on all 10 days between July 26 and August 4. On the day of the temple car festival, the deity will be placed atop the temple car and pujas will be conducted, the source said.
