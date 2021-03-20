Flag hoisted for temple festival

Srivilliputtur

20 March 2021 20:50 IST

Flag hoisting for the celestial wedding (Tirukalyanam) of Goddess Andal with Lord Rengammanar, the highlight of the Andal Temple festival here took place on Saturday.

After performing a special puja to the flag, it was taken around the four Car streets before it was hoisted on the temple premises. Temple Fitperson Ravichandran, temple Executive Officer A. Elangovan and a good number of devotees took part in the event.

The celestial wedding will be held between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on March 28 (Sunday).