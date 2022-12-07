Flag Day collection begins

December 07, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu inaugurated the Flag Day collection here on Wednesday.

After contributing a sum, he distributed welfare assistance worth Rs. 1.19 lakh to eight ex-servicemen. He said Tirunelveli district had collected Rs. 77.60 lakh for Flag Day during this year. Since the amount being collected during Flag Day is being used for the welfare of the armed forces personnel who were injured in operation and the widows of jawans, the public should contribute liberally.

“In Tirunelveli district, housing 4,000 ex-servicemen and widows of jawans, 152 of them were given assistance worth Rs. 1.13 crore during 2022,” he said.

District Revenue Officer Jayashree Chellaiah, Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul, Assistant Director of Ex-Servicemen Welfare C. Ramakrishnan and others were present.

In Thoothukudi, Collector K. Senthil Raj inaugurated the Flag Day collection and informed that the district had set the target of collecting Rs. 1.45 crore during 2023. Against this year’s target of Rs. 1.30 crore, the district had collected Rs. 1.01 crore of which Rs. 10.01 lakh was from Thoothukudi Corporation.

Kanniyakumari District Collector M. Aravind, after inaugurating the ‘Flag Day’ collection, gave away Rs. 20 lakh to the family of a soldier who was killed in action.

Mr. Aravind said the district had collected Rs. 1.20 crore against the ‘Flag Day’ collection target of Rs. 1.14 crore during 2021.