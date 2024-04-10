ADVERTISEMENT

Fixing of names and symbols of candidates in EVMs begins in Tirunelveli

April 10, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials inserting ballot names for Lok Sabha election at Thatchanallur Zonal office in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Fixing of candidates’ names and their symbols in ballot units of electronic voting machines to be used in Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency commenced in the presence of officials and representatives of candidates on Wednesday.

Collector and Returning Officer of Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency K.P. Karthikeyan, who inspected the process at Thatchanallur zone office of Tirunelveli Corporation, said the fixing of candidates’ names and symbols in EVMs for Palayamkottai Assembly constituency was being done at Thatchanallur zone office and the work was being done at the Block Development Office of Radhapuram for the Assembly segment.

 For the remaining Assembly constituencies of Tirunelveli, Alangulam, Ambasamudram and Nanguneri, the work was done in the respective taluk offices.

 The Collector said every complaint received from the public, political parties and candidates was being attended to immediately and the action taken on the complaints was submitted to the Election Commission.

 Also, the district administration had left no stone unturned for creating awareness among voters and appealing to them to cast their votes positively on April 19.

 “Since every vote will strengthen the democratic exercise, voters should exercise their franchise without fail. Those who are in other places for job but having their votes in Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency should come here to cast their votes,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

 Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner and Assistant Returning Officer Thakare Shubham Dnayndeorao was present.

