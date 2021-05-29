Fix a timeline for execution of AIIMS project, says MLA

‘Single window facility should be in place for giving approvals’

The Union government should fix a timeline for the series of works at the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) project and appoint a Special Officer with adequate financial and administrative powers, said Tirupparankundram AIADMK MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa here on Friday.

In a letter addressed to the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan, he said that two years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the AIIMS at Thoppur in the presence of then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The then AIADMK government had earmarked land for the mega project.

However nothing tangible had moved forward since then. With COVID-19 pandemic on the surge, the AIIMS project should be expedited. The presence of state-of-the-art medical equipment, medical experts, research and other resources in Madurai would immensely help a large number of people from southern districts and other parts of the State.

The Centre should release a time-line and work accordingly. For swift clearances, a single window facility should be in place for giving approvals. The dates of initiation and subsequent progress should be spelt out to prevent cost escalation. There must be transparency on JICA loan components.

Being the elected representative of Tiruparankundram Assembly constituency, which houses the AIIMS project, the Centre must involve the local representatives in the project implementation process, Mr. Chellappa said.