Five youths held for murder of college student in Madurai

March 22, 2023 - MADURAI

Madurai district police have arrested five youths in connection with the recent murder of a college student R. Vasudevan (19) of Kambalipatti on Madurai-Trichy highway.

The police identified the accused as P. Premkumar (25), R. Dhanush (20), C. Vignesh alias Veera (19), C. Sudarshan (20) and P. Saravana Pugal (23).

The police said Vasudevan who had gone for a temple function near Melavalavu had picked a quarrel with Premkumar and his supporters in February.

Premkumar who had developed an enmity against Vasudevan, attacked him and his classmate M. Balakrishnan (19) who were studying in Government Arts College in Melur.

When they were riding on a motorbike towards Kottampatti on Monday, they were intercepted by an armed gang that attacked both the students with sharp weapons.

While Vasudevan was killed on the spot, Balakrishnan suffered fracture on his leg.

