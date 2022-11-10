Five workers killed in blast at fireworks unit near Madurai

Their bodies were ripped apart and found at a distance of 200 metres away

One of the working sheds that was razed to ground following an explosion at a fireworks unit in Azhagu Sirai near Karumathur in Madurai district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Their bodies were ripped apart and found at a distance of 200 metres away

Five workers, including a woman, were blown into pieces in a powerful explosion that rocked a working shed in a fireworks unit near Karumathur in Madurai district on Thursday.

Parts of the bodies of R. Ragupathi Kondammal, 58, S. Vallarasu, 20, P. Ammasi, 45, G. Gopi, 20 and K. Vikky, 25, were seen at a distance of around 200 metres on different directions.

The workers were involved in mixing of chemicals to make aerial crackers in one of the working sheds of VBM Fireworks Unit at Azhagusirai when it exploded around 1.30 p.m. the police said.

Fire tenders from Tirumangalam and Usilampatti rushed to the spot.

However, by the time the firemen arrived at the scene, there was no flame, Deputy Director, Fire and Rescue Services, (Madurai region), N. Vijayakumar, said.

In the impact of the explosion, two working sheds were razed to the ground, one of them was partially damaged.

Debris that flew in all directions hit workers, who were sitting outside the sheds to have their lunch and they suffered injuries.

Besides firemen, police and health workers went around the sprawling fireworks unit in search of the body parts which were collected in plastic baskets.

“We found some parts of the body in the nearby farm,” one of them said.

13 injured in accident

A total of 13 persons, including eight men and six women were injured in the accident, according to Tirumangalam Tahsildar, S. Sivaram.

The condition of six of the injured is said to be critical and they have been admitted to the Government Rajaji hospital. Others have been admitted to the Government hospital in Tirumangalam.

The injured have been identified as A. Karuppasamy, 30, K. Angammal, 45, J. Mahalakshmi, 38, A. Jayapandi, 36, M. Patchiyammal, 40, V. Karuppayee, 42, P. Annalakshmi, 32, K. Mayathevan, 45 and J. Pandiammal, 50.

They have suffered bleeding injuries on their faces, head, limbs and hip.

₹ 5 lakh solatium given:

Minister for Registration, P. Moorthi, along with District Collector, S. Aneesh Sekhar, rushed to the spot and consoled the family members of the deceased and the injured.

The Minister also handed over cheque of ₹5 lakh each to the legal heirs of the deceased.

Tirumangalam MLA, R.B. Udhayakumar, who also inspected the accident site, appealed to the Collector to get compensation for the injured and also to provide high quality treatment to them.

T. Chellakannu of Communist Party of India (Marxist), who rushed to the spot, said that government should ensure adequate safety measures in such units. He sought government jobs to the family members of the deceased and more care for the injured.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai), R. Ponni, and Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, oversaw the rescue operation.