Five teenagers drown in dam; bodies retrieved

DINDIGUL

In a tragic incident, five teenagers drowned in the Kamarajar dam near Athur here on Sunday.

Police said that six teenagers from Bharatipuram Sourashtra Colony near here went to the dam for bathing around 11 a.m.

Even as they were all taking a swim, suddenly two among them went missing. When three other boys went in search of them deeper, they too drowned. After an alarm was raised, fire and rescue service personnel reached the spot.

After about 30 minutes, the team retrieved five bodies, which were sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Sembatti police have registered a case. The names of the deceased were given as Nagaraj (19), Loganathan (18), Karthik Prabhakar (19), Bharath (16) and Selva Bharani (19).