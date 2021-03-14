Five teenagers drown in dam; bodies retrieved

DINDIGUL
In a tragic incident, five teenagers drowned in the Kamarajar dam near Athur here on Sunday.
Police said that six teenagers from Bharatipuram Sourashtra Colony near here went to the dam for bathing around 11 a.m.
Even as they were all taking a swim, suddenly two among them went missing. When three other boys went in search of them deeper, they too drowned. After an alarm was raised, fire and rescue service personnel reached the spot.
After about 30 minutes, the team retrieved five bodies, which were sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.
Sembatti police have registered a case. The names of the deceased were given as Nagaraj (19), Loganathan (18), Karthik Prabhakar (19), Bharath (16) and Selva Bharani (19).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath